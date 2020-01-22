The Warriors saw a nine-game winning streak emphatically snapped by the North Murray Mountaineers, 68-48, Tuesday night in Chatsworth.
LFO dropped to 16-4 overall and 9-3 in Region 6-AAA play. They trail North Murray (12-0) in region play by three games with only four games left to play.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
North Murray girls 35, LFO 29
Christina Collins had 20 points for the Lady Warriors (6-14, 3-9) in the loss. Sydney O'Neal had five points, followed by Milijah Williams with three and Ateana Copeland with one.
LFO will play make-up games at Murray County on Thursday before hosting Ridgeland in a doubleheader on Saturday night.