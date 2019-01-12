The LaFayette boys made the trip to Cartersville on Saturday afternoon and returned home after an easy 69-39 dismantling of Excel Christian in a non-region game.
The Ramblers (18-1) connected on 13 threes as a team, including five each from Alex Kelehear and Dee Southern. Kelehear finished with a game-high 23 points, while Southern finished with 19 points and grabbed a team-best 17 rebounds.
Andrew Pendergrass finished with eight points. Rylan Russell had seven points, while Asa Deal, Vyshonn Daniel and Jalen Ramsey had four points apiece.