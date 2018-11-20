The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won their season opener on Monday with a 47-31 victory over Boyd-Buchanan in the opening round of the Boyd-Buchanan Thanksgiving Tournament in Chattanooga.
Freshman Mykeria Johnson had a huge high school debut 17 points, five steals, four rebounds and three blocks. Megan Wilson finished with 10 points. Marquila Howell had eight points and pulled down a dozen rebounds, while LaTyah Barber had six points, five steals and four assists.
Nicky Yancy had five points and Ashton Stalling rounded out the scoring with two for the Lady Ramblers (1-0), who will face Chattanooga Central in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers came into their first-round game on Monday night undefeated on the season, but that modest winning streak came to a close with a 62-50 loss to LaFayette, who won their season opener.
The Ramblers (1-0) hit nine 3-pointers as a team. Five of those came off the fingertips of Alex Kelehear, who finished with 19 points. Dee Southern had 14 points, while Tyrese Marsh and Jalen Ramsey had eight points apiece. Vyshonn Daniel added seven points, while Rylan Russell and Andrew Pendergrass dropped in three points each.
LaFayette will also take on Chattanooga Central in the championship game Tuesday at 8 p.m. back at Boyd-Buchanan.