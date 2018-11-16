The LaFayette Lady Ramblers prepped for their upcoming season-opener with a 55-42 road win over Coosa in a Thursday night scrimmage.
Marquila Howell paced LaFayette with 14 points. She also added eight rebounds and six steals. LaTyah Barber finished with 13 points, four boards and five steals. Mykeria Johnson had 11 points. Alyssa Estus dropped in six points and grabbed six rebounds, while Megan Wilson added six points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The Ramblers got an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double from Dee Southern in a 76-37 rout in the nightcap. Alex Kelehear scored 13 points in a balanced effort, followed by Andrew Pendergrass with 12, Rylan Russell with 11 and DeCameron Porter with eight.
LaFayette's teams will play Monday and Tuesday at a Thanksgiving Tournament at Boyd-Buchanan in Chattanooga.