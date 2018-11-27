The Gordon Lee Trojans found themselves tied with the LaFayette Ramblers at halftime on Tuesday, but the Orange-and-Black would dominate the third quarter en route to a 55-36 victory in south Walker County.
Tied 21-all at the break, LaFayette outscored Gordon Lee 24-9 in the decisive third period before the game ended with a low-scoring fourth quarter.
Alex Kelehear had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-0), followed by Dee Southern with nine, DeCameron Porter with seven and Jalen Ramsey with six. Tyrese Marsh and Andrew Pendergrass had five points apiece. Vyshonn Daniel and Rylan Russell each had three and Asa Deal chipped in with one point.
Justin Wooden drained five 3-pointers and had a game-high 17 points for the Trojans (1-3) in the loss. Wiley Heming added nine points, followed by Jake Poindexter with four and Robert Napier and Weston Beagles who had three points each.
The night's first game saw the Lady Ramblers improve to 3-0 with a 48-38 win over the Lady Trojans. LaTyah Barber led the way with 18 points. Nicky Yancy came through with nine points and three steals. Marquila Howell had six points. Mykeria Johnson and Megan Wilson had five each, followed by Imani Cook with two and Alyssa Estus with one.
Individual scoring for Gordon Lee (0-4) had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will head to Heritage for its Region 6-AAAA openers on Friday night before returning home on Saturday to take on Trion in a non-region doubleheader. Meanwhile, Gordon Lee will not play again until Saturday when they host Heritage in non-region contests.