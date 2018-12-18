The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers made the drive up Highway 27 on Tuesday to take on region and Walker County rival Ridgeland in the first of two meetings this season.
In the opener, LaFayette's girls jumped out to a 19-6 lead and were able to maintain a double-digit advantage for most of the remainder of the game en route to a 57-43 victory.
The Lady Ramblers (6-4, 2-4) got 15 points from Mykeria Johnson and 14 from LaTyah Barber. Megan Wilson finished with nine points. Marquila Howell had eight. Imani Cook chipped in with four points. Nicky Yancy added three points, while Alyssa Estus and Ashlyn Jenkins added two each.
D'Erika Ervin had 14 points for Ridgeland (1-9, 0-6). Fran King had six points. Kiera Foster and Cordasia Watkins had five points apiece. Asia Silmon and Kyla Hamby both finished with four. Hannah DeSalvo had three points and Kia Wade chipped in with two. Ridgeland enjoyed a solid night at the free throw line, making 13 of their 18 attempts.
The nightcap saw the Ramblers race out to a 34-14 lead at halftime, thanks to five 3-pointers in the second quarter alone. LaFayette would tack on 24 points in the third quarter, 11 off the fingertips of Alex Kelehear, as they pulled away for a 67-38 win.
DeCameron Porter had a career-high 20 points for the Ramblers (9-1, 5-1), while Kelehear finished with 18. Jalen Ramsey and Andrew Pendergrass had seven points apiece. Rylan Russell finished with six points. Dee Southern added five, while Tyrese Marsh and Isaiah Harris scored two each to round things out for the visitors.
Fred Norman and Khris Walker paced Ridgeland (1-9, 0-6) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Chris Turner had nine points, followed by Riley Harrison with four and Dylan Johnson and Nathan Carver with two each.
LaFayette's teams will head to Cherokee County, Ala. for a tournament, which begins on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ridgeland will close out the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a home doubleheader versus Gordon Lee on Friday and games at Dade County on Saturday afternoon.