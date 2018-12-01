The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers added to their win totals on Saturday as they took a pair of non-region games against rival Trion in south Walker County.
LaTyah Barber had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Ramblers, who scored a 50-43 victory and improved to 4-1 overall. Megan Wilson had nine points. Ashton Stalling had seven points, while Marquila Howell had seven points and six boards.
Nicky Yancy and Alyssa Estus had four points apiece with Estus collecting five rebounds. Mykeria Johnson and Hailey Bryant had one point each in the win.
In the day's final contest, the Ramblers moved to 5-0 with a dominant 63-37 victory over the Bulldogs.
Alex Kelehear had a season-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jalen Ramsey finished with 11 points. Dee Southern had seven points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Marsh added six points.