As it turned out, one Thanksgiving championship just wasn't enough for LaFayette High School this season.
Both the Ramblers and Lady Ramblers brought Boyd-Buchanan Thanksgiving Tournament titles back to south Walker County on Tuesday night as both teams defeated Chattanooga Central in the championship games.
In the girls' game, the Lady Ramblers led 22-14 at halftime and pulled away in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Lady Pounders, 15-4, in route to a 53-32 victory.
LaTyah Barber had 19 points and five steals in the victory. Mykeria Johnson had eight points and six rebounds, while Megan Wilson finished with seven points. Marquila Howell had six points, five rebounds and four steals. Three points each from Hailey Bryant and Grace Hamilton, along with two points by Alyssa Estes, rounded out the scoring.
In the nightcap, LaFayette jumped out to an 8-2 lead early, only to see the Purple Pounders rally to take a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. But LaFayette would hold Central to just six points in the second quarter as the Ramblers went into the locker room with a 23-19 advantage.
The four-point cushion would remain after the third quarter, but LaFayette would explode offensively in the final eight minutes, outscoring Central 19-8 to win the championship, 56-41.
Alex Kelehear had 10 points in the fourth quarter. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final period and was 8-for-8 for the game. Dee Southern finished with 17 points, while Andrew Pendergrass had 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Rylan Russell hit two 3-pointers to account for his six points.
Both LaFayette teams will look to improve to 3-0 when they welcome Walker County rival Gordon Lee on Tuesday. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.