The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers advanced to the championship semifinals of the Cherokee County (Ala.) Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Ramblers have gotten some significant contributions from freshman Mykeria Johnson so far this season, but none more so then on Wednesday as the rookie erupted for 31 points and seven rebounds in a 51-48 win over Coosa Christian.
LaTyah Barber had eight points, seven rebounds and six steals. Ashton Stalling had seven points, while Marquila Howell, Nicky Yancy and Alyssa Estus had four points each. Howell also contributed with five rebounds. Imani Cook had two points and Megan Wilson rounded out the scoring with one for LaFayette (7-4), who will play Thursday against Cedar Bluff (Ala.).
In the boys' game, the Ramblers lit up the scoreboard with 10 first-half 3-pointers in a 69-50 win over Spring Garden (Ala.). LaFayette led 48-24 at halftime before coasting to the victory.
Andrew Pendergrass had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Rylan Russell hit five threes to account for his 15 points. Dee Southern had 12 points and Alex Kelehear was the fourth Rambler in double figures with 11. DeCameron Porter had seven points. Jalen Ramsey added four and Tyrese Marsh finished with two.
The Ramblers (10-1) will face Tuscaloosa County (Ala.) in their game on Thursday.