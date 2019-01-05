The LaFayette Ramblers saw their first action of 2019 on Saturday with a 68-54 road win over Trion in a non-region contest.
The Ramblers (16-1) led by 11 points at halftime and extended their lead over the final two quarters.
Alex Kelehear had a huge night with 32 points. DeCameron Porter picked up 11 points. Dee Southern finished with 10, while nine points from Andrew Pendergrass and three by Rylan Russell rounded out the scoring.
In the girls' game, the Lady Ramblers suffered a 48-40 defeat, despite 11 points, seven steals and six rebounds from LaTyah Barber.
Mykeria Johnson had nine points for LaFayette (9-8). Grace Hamilton and Alyssa Estus had seven points each. Marqulia Howell finished with four points, six rebounds and four steals. Megan Wilson had two points and Imani Cook grabbed 10 rebounds.