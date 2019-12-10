Despite seeing two of its tallest and highest-scoring players hampered all evening long with foul trouble, the LaFayette Ramblers still found a way to pick up a big victory over Northwest Whitfield in a Region 6-AAAA showdown Tuesday night in south Walker County.
Asa Deal came up big for the Ramblers with 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Orange-and-Black (6-0, 2-0) stayed unbeaten on the season.
Decameron Porter battled through foul issues to score 17 points with eight coming in the final quarter. Jaylon Ramsey also scored eight of his 14 points in the final stanza. Aidan Hadaway battled foul trouble to finish with 14 points. All of Hadaway's points came in the first half and 12 came in the first quarter.
Northwest girls 59, LaFayette 52
The Lady Ramblers took visiting Northwest overtime, but came up short in the extra session as the Lady Bruins picked up the region victory.
LaTyah Barber scored 23 points for LaFayette (4-2, 1-1). She also picked up six assists, six steals and four rebounds. Mykeria Johnson had 16 points, three rebounds and three blocks. Marquila Howell finished with eight points and five rebounds, while Imani Cook pulled down a team-high 17 boards.
LaFayette will be at home twice this weekend. They will welcome in Pickens for a big region doubleheader on Friday night before Chattooga comes to town for a Saturday afternoon matinee.