La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.