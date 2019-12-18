The LaFayette Lady Ramblers snapped their three-game losing streak with an easy 53-24 road victory over Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday night.
LaTyah Barber scored 22 points and picked up seven assists, seven steals and five rebounds as the Lady Ramblers improved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-AAAA.
Mykeria Johnson had 13 points, six assists and three blocks. Marquila Howell finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Nicky Yancy had four points, while two points each by Kloe Ludy and Haynie Gilstrap rounded out the scoring.
LaFayette boys 60, Southeast Whitfield 27
The Ramblers outscored the Raiders 20-3 in the first quarter and 21-2 in the third quarter as they rolled 9-0 on the season.
Asa Deal had 19 points and 10 rebounds as LaFayette improved to 4-0 in region play. Aidan Hadaway finished with 13 points. Junior Barber had 12 points and five assists. Jaylon Ramsey scored eight points and dished out eight assists, while Decameron Porter had 13 rebounds to go with his six points.