When the LaFayette Ramblers look back at the 2018-2019 season, the Nov. 30 game at Heritage will not go down as the most impressive of offensive performances.
But when it comes to region play, wins matter. Style points don't.
LaFayette played its trademark solid defense and got just enough offense to open up 6-AAAA play a 51-41 win over the Generals on Friday night.
The Ramblers (4-0, 1-0), ranked No. 10 in the most recent Score Atlanta Class 4A poll, led 22-17 after a low-scoring first half in which both teams struggled to find their range from the floor.
The Generals (4-2, 1-1) whittled the lead down to five points with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, but Vyshonn Daniel would drain a wide-open 3-pointer and Dee Southern would connect from distance later in the period to give LaFayette a 38-27 advantage at the end of the quarter.
Heritage would try to rally again in the fourth as they cut the gap down to just seven points, 43-36, as the game approached the 3-minute mark.
Moments later however, Andrew Pendergrass and Alex Kelehear would both drive through traffic for lay-ups on back-to-back possessions and Kelehear would use another acrobatic move in the lane to put the Ramblers up 49-36 with 1:52 remaining to effectively seal the victory.
Southern had 16 points to lead the way for the Ramblers. Pendergrass picked up a dozen points and Kelehear finished with 11. Tyrese Marsh ended his night with six points, while Jalen Ramsey and Daniel had three each.
Will Allen scored a game-high 22 points for the Generals. Nolan Letzgus ended his night with 11 points, followed by Cade Collins with six and Walker Spruiell with two.
In the girls' game, Heritage jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 60-40 win. The Lady Generals improved to 5-1 overall in 2-0 in region play, while LaFayette (3-1, 0-1) suffered its first region defeat of the season and its first loss of the season overall.
Emily Wiley dropped in 25 points to lead all scores. Ansley Bice added 15 points and Reagan Armour had 12 points for the winners, who connected on 22-of-27 free throws for the game.
Nicky Yancy had nine points in the loss for LaFayette. Alyssa Estus had seven points, six rebounds and a pair of steals. Mykeria Johnson had seven points and three steals. LaTyah Barber and Grace Hamilton each finished with five points, while Barber picked up seven rebounds. LaFayette also had a solid night from at the charity stripe, connecting on 11-of-15 attempts.
Both schools will be in action on Saturday. LaFayette will host Trion in a varsity doubleheader that will start at 1 p.m., while Heritage will travel to Chickamauga to face Gordon Lee in a pair of games that begin at 5 p.m.