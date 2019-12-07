The LaFayette Lady Ramblers opened their game with Heritage on an 18-4 run and enjoyed a double-digit cushion for most of the game as they won their initial Region 6-AAAA contest of the season, 63-42, over the Lady Generals Friday night in south Walker County.
Heritage would chip away at the deficit in the second quarter, eventually getting it down to single digits, but only briefly as LaFayette's press led to points in transition. The Lady Ramblers would build their lead back up to as many as 15 points before taking a 37-27 advantage into the locker room.
LaFayette (4-1 overall, 1-0 Region 6-AAAA) would storm out of the gates on a 13-2 run to begin the third quarter, although some foul trouble threatened to derail their victory plans. A steal and a lay-up by LaTyah Barber with 1:57 left in the third quarter would push the LaFayette lead to 21 points, though Barber would be relegated to the bench after picking up her fourth foul moments later.
With post player Marquila Howell also playing with four fouls, the Lady Generals were able to cut the gap down to 56-40 with 5:08 remaining. However, when Barber re-entered the game moments later, the Lady Ramblers would ratchet up the defensive pressure even more as they held Heritage scoreless for the next four minutes and began to take the air out of the ball.
They would hold the Lady Generals to just 15 points in the second half and only six points in the final quarter to post the victory.
Howell had 18 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists, four steals and six blocked shots. Barber had 18 points, seven assists, six steals and four rebounds. Mykeria Johnson finished with nine points and Imani Cook scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.
Riley Kokinda had 10 points to pace Heritage (2-5, 0-2). Sydnee St. John and Gracie Murray had five points apiece and four other Heritage players finished with four points.
LaFayette boys 67, Heritage 46
The second game of the evening saw the Generals score of the last six points of the first quarter to take a 17-12 lead. However, things would change in the second quarter.
The Ramblers (5-0, 2-0) opened up the second stanza on an 8-0 run to take a three-point lead. Heritage countered with 8-0 run of its own to regain a 25-20 advantage, but LaFayette would score the next 13 points to seize control.
Aidan Hadaway scored seven points in the run, while Decameron Porter capped it off with a breakaway, one-handed slam that brought the home crowd to its feet. The Generals would get the final two points of the half on a pair of free throws, but LaFayette would go into the locker room sporting a 33-27 lead.
Heritage would whittle the deficit down to six points, 41-35, with just three minutes to go in the third quarter when the Ramblers would take back the momentum for good with a 10-1 spurt to close out the period.
Jaylon Ramsey hit a big 3-pointer, followed by a drive to the basket by Asa Deal and a steal and a lay-up by Junior Barber. Hadaway would end the run with a three-ball from the corner as the Ramblers pushed their advantage to 51-36 going into the final period.
The home team would pull away from there, increasing its lead to as many as 24 points down the stretch.
Hadaway poured in a game-high 23 points to give him 51 in his last two ball games. Deal went for 15 points, while Ramsey hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
Cooper Terry and Cade Kiniry both finished with 12 points for Heritage (2-5, 0-2), while Cade Collins added 11.