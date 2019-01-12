The LaFayette Ramblers maintained their grip on the Region 6-AAAA lead with a 48-33 home victory over Heritage on Friday night.
LaFayette upped its record to 17-1 overall and 6-1 in region play with the win, while the Generals fell to 9-9 overall and 4-4 in region play.
In the girls' game, a 25-8 second quarter gave the Lady Generals (14-3, 7-1) breathing room as they took down the Lady Ramblers, 68-39. LaFayette dropped to 10-9 overall and 2-5 in the region with the loss.
No individual scoring had been provided as of press time.
The LaFayette boys are scheduled to play at Excel Christian in Cartersville on Saturday, while Heritage will head to Ringgold for a doubleheader against the Tigers and Lady Tigers.