Holly Rhudy said her LaFayette Lady Ramblers were "anxious" to get back on the court and Thursday night at home, they certainly looked that way.
The Orange-and-Black powered their way to a 21-2 lead after one quarter and rolled past visiting Coosa, 62-23, in a scrimmage game in south Walker County.
LaTyah Barber, last year's Walker County Girls' Player of the Year, picked up where she left off with a 20-point, 11-steal double-double, while also adding six boards and four assists. Mykeria Johnson was right behind with 19 points to go with six steals, three blocks, three rebounds and two assists.
Heather Tucker recorded six points, three rebounds and three steals. Marquila Howell had five points, grabbed 10 boards and also picked up three steals, two blocks and two assists. Imani Cook finished with four points, six rebounds, a block and a steal.
Nicky Yancy went for four points, three rebounds and four steals, while Haven Yancy (two points) and Savannah Hall (two points and four rebounds) also got on the stat sheet. The Lady Ramblers allowed the Lady Eagles just five made field goals on the night.
Details from the boys' scrimmage had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette's teams will open the season Monday and Tuesday at a tournament at Gordon Central.