On several occasions this season, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers have played solid first halves against the top teams in Region 6-AAAA.
However, the third quarter has been the Achilles heel for the Orange-and-Black more than once this season and in Monday's opening round of the region tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School, LaFayette's third-quarter struggles would haunt them yet again.
Down by just six points to fourth-seeded Pickens at intermission, the Lady Ramblers went cold from the field for the first 6:30 of the second half and allowed the Dragonettes to pull away for a 58-44 victory.
Pickens advanced to Thursday's semifinal against top-seeded Northwest Whitfield and earned an automatic berth in the state tournament with the win. Meanwhile, LaFayette saw its season end with a 12-13 overall record.
"The nemesis of our season has been that third quarter," LaFayette head coach Holly Rhudy explained. "We get settled in (in the first half) and then (the third quarter) is like the start of a new game for us instead of us just continuing with that same pace that we played at in the first half. We got emotionally tied to the game and when the shots stopped falling, we let that affect us on the defensive end."
LaFayette won the battle on the boards in the opening stages of the game. Their crashing the glass led to some high-percentage shots as the Lady Ramblers jumped out to an 11-5 lead. Pickens would answer with a 12-6 run to end the first quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers by Megan Wilson helped keep the score tied, 17-17, after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter would see both teams trade baskets and the lead. LaFayette's last lead would be 26-24 in the late stages of the half, but the Dragonettes would score the final eight points. A 3-pointer by Sarah Morris just before the buzzer sounded would give them a 32-26 cushion at intermission.
However, the shots would stop falling for LaFayette to start the second half. Pickens would take advantage of the dry spell to go on a 9-2 run over the first half of the quarter, prompting Rhudy to call a timeout, but things got no better for the Lady Ramblers after the short break.
LaFayette would manage just the two points until the 1:30 mark of the period when LaTyah Barber finally connected on a 3-pointer. LaFayette would tack on five more points in the final minute of the quarter to cut Pickens' advantage down to 11, but the Dragonettes would increase their lead to 18 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and the Lady Ramblers got no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
Mackenzie Weaver had 19 points for Pickens, while Torie Williams chipped in with 18.
Wilson had three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points for LaFayette, followed by Barber with 14 and Marquila Howell with eight. Four points by Nicky Yancy, two from Imani Cook and one by Shelby Eaton rounded out the scoring.
Rhudy said that while this year's senior class will be missed, the future of the program is extremely positive.
"We're very grateful for the seniors laying the foundation for what we hope will be a huge turnaround for our girls' basketball program," Rhudy said. "We're also very excited for what we're bringing back (next season). We've gained a year of basketball knowledge, but the greatest thing is just playing and getting that experience.
"I think that will help us tremendously, especially with all the freshmen and sophomores we had in the lineup this year. We're also going to have several players back for their senior years who are in the starting lineup this year, so we're going to look forward to next year. It's all about the offseason now."
The LaFayette boys, the tournament's top seed on that side of the bracket, will not play until the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. They will take on the winner of Tuesday's game between fourth-seeded Southeast and fifth-seeded Northwest.