LaTyah Barber had 16 points and Mykeria Johnson scored all of her 15 points in the second half as LaFayette snapped a three-game losing streak with a 50-47 victory over Southeast Whitfield in Dalton on Tuesday night.
Nicky Yancy had seven points for the Lady Ramblers (11-11, 3-7). Marquila Howell had six points, followed by three from Grace Hamilton, two from Megan Wilson and one from Alyssa Estus.
LaFayette boys 59, Southeast 57
The Ramblers (21-1, 9-1) extended their winning streak to 14 games and avenged an earlier-season home loss to the Raiders, but needed overtime to do so.
Alex Kelehear had 19 points and scored all five of LaFayette's points in the extra session, including 3-of-4 free throws. The senior finished the game 8-of-10 at the line. DeCameron Porter drained four 3-pointers and matched Kelehear with 19 points. Andrew Pendergrass picked up nine points, followed by Dee Southern with six, Tyrese Marsh with four and Jaylon Ramsey with two.
LaFayette will host Gilmer in a region doubleheader Friday at 7 p.m. The Ramblers can wrap up the regular season region title with a victory.