The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got its first Region 6-AAAA victory of the season on Thursday with a 48-41 home win over Southeast Whitfield.
LaTyah Barber scored the game's first eight points. She went on to rack up 21 points in the first half and finished the game with a 26-point, 10-rebound, 10-steal triple-double.
Mykeria Johnson had 14 points for the Lady Ramblers (5-3, 1-3), followed by Nicky Yancy with four. Megan Wilson and Ashton Stalling had two points each.
The LaFayette boys haven't lost too many games in the past 12 months, but the Orange-and-Black did suffer a rare setback on Thursday as a fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders fell three points short in a 57-54 home defeat.
Southeast led 21-11 after the first quarter and were able to maintain their lead for the rest of the game. Their advantage was 55-46 late when the Ramblers made a final push.
Alex Kelehear hit back-to-back 3-pointers and added a two-point basket to slice the lead down to 55-54 in the closing seconds. However, Southeast's Murphy Flood would connect on two final free throws to help give his team a victory.
Kelehear had seven 3-pointers on the night and finished with a game-high 29 points. Tyrese Marsh finished with 14 points. Decameron Porter added five points, while Dee Southern and Jalen Ramsey had three points each for LaFayette (7-1, 3-1).
LaFayette will continue the region slate with games at Gilmer on Friday.