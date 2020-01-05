The LaFayette Lady Ramblers put three players in double figures and picked up a 63-55 non-region victory over Chattooga in Summerville on Saturday afternoon.
LaTyah Barber led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists and five steals as the Lady Ramblers improved to 10-6 overall. Mykeria Johnson had 20 points and five rebounds, while Imani Cook had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Nicky Yancy had four points and pulled down five boards. Heather Tucker finished with three points and Marquila Howell scored just two points, but came up big on the defensive end with 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Chattooga boys 62, LaFayette 59
The Ramblers went up by eight points twice in the third quarter after trailing by seven points in the second quarter. However, the homestanding Indians would rally in the final stanza to hand LaFayette just their second loss of the season.
Chattooga trailed 51-46 after three quarters of play, but opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run and were able to keep the Ramblers from regaining the lead the rest of the way.
Aidan Hadaway scored 22 points for LaFayette (14-2 overall) in the loss. Decameron Porter finished with 12 points and Junior Barber added 11. Asa Deal had nine points for the Ramblers and Jaylon Ramsey scored five, all in the second half.
LaFayette will hit the road for a Region 6-AAAA doubleheader at Heritage on Friday. The girls' game will begin at 7 p.m.