The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made it five victories in a row overall with a 62-44 win at Heritage in a Region 6-AAAA contest on Friday night.
LaFayette (11-6, 4-3) enjoyed a 20-point lead 90 seconds into the second half, but Heritage would end the quarter on a 14-4 run, slicing the Lady Ramblers' lead down to 43-33 entering the final stanza.
However, the visitors would counter with a 15-4 run to open the fourth. Mykeria Johnson scored the first eight points of the quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to help put the game away.
The sophomore would end her night with five 3-pointers and 25 total points to go with three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. LaTyah Barber was equally as effective with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Marquila Howell had three points and grabbed seven tough rebounds.
Gracie Murray had 14 points for the Lady Generals (4-15, 1-7). Sydnee St. John ended the night with eight points, followed by Elli Jost with seven and Lauren Mock with six.
LaFayette boys 66, Heritage 54
The Ramblers held a narrow 28-25 lead at intermission, but were able to stretch out their advantage in the second half, thanks to another enormous night from Aidan Hadaway.
Hadaway scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as LaFayette (15-2 overall) improved to 7-0 in 6-AAAA play. Decameron Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Asa Deal recorded LaFayette's third double-double of the night with 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Jaylon Ramsey was the team's offensive facilitator with eight assists.
Cade Collins had 15 points for the Generals (7-12, 3-7). Kobe McAlister added 11 points, followed by Cooper Terry with nine. Cade Kiniry and Carson Palmer both finished with seven.
LaFayette will go on the road Tuesday for two huge region games at Northwest Whitfield, while Heritage will be back at home on Tuesday to take on Gilmer.