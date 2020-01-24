Aidan Hadaway and Decameron Porter outscored visiting Gilmer by themselves on Friday night as the LaFayette Ramblers steamrolled the Bobcats, 78-42, in the final regular season home game for LaFayette.
Hadaway had 27 points and 11 rebounds while Porter finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Ramblers improved to 19-2 overall and 11-0 in Region 6-AAAA play.
Asa Deal had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylon Ramsey finished with eight points and seven assists, while four points by Junior Barber and three points from Isaiah Harris rounded out the scoring.
Gilmer girls 42, LaFayette 36
The Lady Ramblers gave the region leaders a huge scare, but fell six points short on the scoreboard.
Mykeria Johnson had 15 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots. Marquila Howell had nine points and eight rebounds. Imani Cook chipped in with four points and five boards, while LaTyah Barber, Nicky Yancy, Anna Valle and Savanna Hall all had two points each.
Barber added nine rebounds and six steals. Hall had five rebounds and Valle also recorded two blocked shots. LaFayette fell to 12-9 overall and 5-6 and region action with the loss.
LaFayette will close out the regular season with region games at Walker County rival Ridgeland on Tuesday night.