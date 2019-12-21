LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers shook off a Region 6-AAAA road loss at Gilmer on Friday night with a 64-46 home victory over Trion in a non-region contest on Saturday afternoon.

LaTyah Barber had 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Lady Ramblers (6-5) in the victory. Mykeria Johnson also finished with 19 points and added seven rebounds, while Imani Cook had a double-double with 10 points and 14 boards. Nicky Yancy chipped in with seven points.

LaFayette boys 63, Trion 35

Up by just seven points, 32-25, at the break, the Ramblers limited the visiting Bulldogs to just 10 points in the second half and made it 11-0 to start the season.

Junior Barber had 18 points to lead the way, followed by Decameron Porter with 15 and Asa Deal with 10. Deal also pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds. Jaylon Ramsey added eight points and Aidan Hadaway finished with seven.

LaFayette is scheduled to play in the Adairsville Christmas Tournament Dec. 27, 28 and 30.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

