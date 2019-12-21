The LaFayette Lady Ramblers shook off a Region 6-AAAA road loss at Gilmer on Friday night with a 64-46 home victory over Trion in a non-region contest on Saturday afternoon.
LaTyah Barber had 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Lady Ramblers (6-5) in the victory. Mykeria Johnson also finished with 19 points and added seven rebounds, while Imani Cook had a double-double with 10 points and 14 boards. Nicky Yancy chipped in with seven points.
LaFayette boys 63, Trion 35
Up by just seven points, 32-25, at the break, the Ramblers limited the visiting Bulldogs to just 10 points in the second half and made it 11-0 to start the season.
Junior Barber had 18 points to lead the way, followed by Decameron Porter with 15 and Asa Deal with 10. Deal also pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds. Jaylon Ramsey added eight points and Aidan Hadaway finished with seven.
LaFayette is scheduled to play in the Adairsville Christmas Tournament Dec. 27, 28 and 30.