The LaFayette boys made it 12 consecutive victories to start the season with an 88-62 win over Madison County of Alabama Saturday night at the Adairsville Christmas Clash at Adairsville High School.
The Ramblers stormed out to a big lead at halftime after scoring 47 points in the opening two quarters, including 28 in the second quarter alone.
Aidan Hadaway had a new career-high with 30 points. Decameron Porter and Asa Deal each finished with 14. Jaylon Ramsey picked up 12 points and Junior Barber chipped in with nine.
LaFayette (12-0) will take on the host Tigers Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in a semifinal game. Adairsville defeated Woodland-Cartersville, 72-39, in their opening game on Friday.
Cass girls 66, LaFayette 52
The Lady Ramblers dropped to 6-6 on the season and fell to the consolation bracket after losing to the Class 5A Lady Colonels.
LaTyah Barber had 21 points to lead the Lady Ramblers, followed by Mykeria Johnson with 13 and Marquila Howell with 11.
LaFayette will take the court again at 10 a.m. on Saturday against North Cobb Christian.