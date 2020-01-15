The LaFayette Ramblers moved to 16-2 overall and stayed unbeaten (8-0) in Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday night as they picked up a 78-66 victory at Northwest Whitfield, completing the season sweep of the Bruins.
LaFayette recorded three more double-doubles in the victory. Aidan Hadaway continued his impressive season with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Decameron Porter had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Asa Deal had 11 points and 12 boards. Junior Barber also scored a dozen points and Jaylon Ramsey finished with seven assists.
Northwest girls 57, LaFayette 45
The Lady Ramblers (11-7, 4-4) saw a five-game winning streak snapped in a loss to the Lady Bruins.
Mykeria Johnson scored a game-high 13 points for LaFayette to go with five rebounds, three assists and four blocks. LaTyah Barber had 11 points and five steals. Marquila Howell collected eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Nicky Yancy had six points and eight boards, while Heather Tucker and Haven Yancy both finished with two points each.
LaFayette will close out the week with another big region doubleheader in Jasper against Pickens on Friday night.