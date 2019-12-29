The LaFayette Ramblers put four players in double-figures and punched their ticket to the finals of the Adairsville Christmas Clash with a 57-45 victory over the host Tigers on Saturday night.
Decameron Porter had 16 points and 11 rebounds for LaFayette, who is now 13-0 on the season. Aidan Hadaway collected 14 points and 14 rebounds. Asa Deal went for 11 points and Junior Barber picked up 10.
The Ramblers will take on Class 1A Walker out of Marietta Monday night at 8:30 p.m. for the championship. The Wolverines are 12-1 on the season and have beaten Cartersville (74-71) and Cornerstone Prep Academy (77-59) so far in the tournament.
LaFayette girls 62, North Cobb Christian 30
In a game played at Adairsville earlier on Saturday, the Lady Ramblers cruised to an easy victory behind 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals by Marquila Howell. LaTyah Barber also had a solid day with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and eight steals.
Mykeria Johnson had seven points, three rebounds and four blocked shots. Savanna Hall collected six points and six rebounds while six points from Nicky Yancy, four from Imani Cook and two by Anna Valle rounded out the scoring.
LaFayette (7-6) will conclude the tournament on Monday at 1 p.m. against Woodland of Cartersville. The game will be a rematch of a Nov. 26 game between the two schools at Gordon Central High School. In that matchup, LaFayette pulled away in the second half for a 52-32 victory.