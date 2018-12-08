The LaFayette Ramblers outscored the visiting Pickens Dragons 50-7 in the second half on Friday night and decimated the Dragons, 99-34, in a Region 6-AAAA game in South Walker County.
LaFayette put up 49 points in the first half to open up a 22-point lead at intermission. The Ramblers then held Pickens to four points in the third quarter and just three points in the final period.
Alex Kelehear had 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds as LaFayette moved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in region play on the season. Rylan Russell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, including five in the second quarter alone, and finished with a career-high 21 points. Tyrese Marsh had 14 points to go with six rebounds and four assists, while Jalen Ramsey scored 10 points and grabbed six boards.
Decameron Porter had nine points and seven rebounds. Dee Southern finished with seven points. Vyshonn Daniel had five points. Larell Hampton and Andrew Pendergrass had four points each, while Asa Deal added two.
Seth Bishop had 14 points for the Dragons in a losing effort.
In the girls' game, the Dragonettes scored a 65-54 win to drop LaFayette to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in region play.
Mykeria Johnson had 15 points for the Lady Ramblers. LaTyah Barber had her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 15 rebounds to go with three steals. Alyssa Estus finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Megan Wilson added six points and three steals. Nicky Yancy collected six points, five boards and five steals, while Marquila Howell had four points and seven rebounds.
LaFayette will be back at Dan Priest Gymnasium this Tuesday for a region doubleheader against Southeast Whitfield.