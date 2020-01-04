For nearly three quarters on Friday night, it appeared that the LaFayette Ramblers were not only in danger of losing a second straight ball game, but in danger of dropping their first Region 6-AAAA contest of the season.
But just when it looked like there would be another nail-biting finish against their region and county rivals, LaFayette flipped the script.
An 8-0 run to end the third quarter was followed by a devastating 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter and the Ramblers move to 14-1 overall and 6-0 in region play with an 80-50 victory over Ridgeland in front of a raucous crowd at Dan Priest Gymnasium.
A tight first half saw the Panthers (4-11, 1-5) get a late bucket to forge a 29-28 lead at halftime and the game would go on to see three lead changes in the first three minutes of the third quarter.
LaFayette would use a quick 6-0 spurt, with four points scored in transition by Junior Barber, to take a six-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. However, Ethan Moyer would answer with a 3-pointer for Ridgeland and the Panthers would eventually cut the lead down to two points, 45-43, with less than two minutes to go in the period.
But two more transition baskets would key LaFayette's late 8-0 run and the Ramblers would finally get a little breathing room, 53-43, to begin the fourth quarter.
They would get a lot of breathing room just a little a few minutes later.
The Ramblers came charging out of the gates begin the final period as an enormous two-handed slam by Decameron Porter punctuated the decisive run. LaFayette would boost its lead to 23 points before Ridgeland finally got back on the board with 4:28 to play and the Ramblers would go on to outscore the visitors, 27-7, over the final eight minutes to put the game away.
Aidan Hadaway, who battled foul trouble in the first half, scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to lead all scorers. Barber scored 17 points and played outstanding defense all night long. Asa Deal scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter, while Porter finished with 14 points, several rebounds and four monster blocks that brought the home crowd to its feet.
Chris Turner scored 13 points for Ridgeland. Moyer and Jordan Blackwell had nine points each, while Jordan McLin finished with eight.
LaFayette girls 76, Ridgeland 24
The Lady Ramblers stormed out to a 28-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they moved to 9-6 overall and 3-3 in region play.
LaTyah Barber had 17 points to go with six rebounds, six steals and seven assists. Mykeria Johnson finished with 15 points. Imani Cook had eight points. Marquila Howell had seven points, six rebounds and five steals and Nicky Yancy had seven points and four steals as 11 different Lady Ramblers got in the scoring column.
Cordasia Watkins had eight points for the Lady Panthers (3-12, 1-5), while Kia Wade and Payton Buchanan each scored four.
LaFayette will step out of region play for a matinee doubleheader at Chattooga on Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m., while Ridgeland will make the short drive to Chickamauga to take on Oakwood Christian. The varsity girls' game starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday.