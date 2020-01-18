The LaFayette Ramblers continued their winning ways on Friday night as they smothered the Pickens Dragons, 61-33, in a Region 6-AAAA contest in Jasper.
Aidan Hadaway stayed hot with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Decameron Porter also grabbed 14 boards to go with his 11 points. Junior Barber poured in 18 points in the win, followed by Jaylon Ramsey with nine and Asa Deal with four.
With the victory, LaFayette improved to 17-2 overall and continued their unbeaten run in the region (9-0). The Ramblers will clinch the top seed for the region tournament with a win at home over Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
Pickens girls 59, LaFayette 56
The Lady Ramblers put on a furious comeback over the final three quarters after finding themselves in a 23-8 hole after the first quarter. However, it would not be enough as the Dragonettes would hang on for the win.
LaTyah Barber had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Lady Ramblers in the loss. Marquila Howell had 14 points and seven rebounds. Mykeria Johnson had nine points, while Imani Cook had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Four points, five rebounds and three steals from Nicky Yancy, four points from Heather Tucker and two points and three boards from Haven Yancy rounded out the stats for LaFayette (11-8, 4-5).