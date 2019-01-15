The LaFayette Ramblers led by 10 points at halftime and passed a big road test at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday with a 60-52 victory over the Bruins to move to 19-1 overall and 7-1 in Region 6-AAAA play.
Alex Kelehear had 21 points for LaFayette, who won its 12th straight game overall. Tyrese Marsh had 12 points, while 12 points and 10 rebounds gave Dee Southern a double-double. Rylan Russell had nine points on three 3-pointers and Andrew Pendergrass finished with eight.
Northwest girls 62, LaFayette 45
Despite opening the game on a 12-0 run and leading by 10 points at halftime, the Lady Ramblers would fall to 10-10 overall and 2-6 in region play with a loss to the state-ranked Lady Bruins.
Mykeria Johnson had 13 points to pace the Lady Ramblers, followed by 12 points from LaTyah Barber and 10 from Alyssa Estus. Marquila Howell added six points, followed by Megan Wilson with three and Nicky Yancy with two.
LaFayette will head to Jasper on Friday to take on Pickens, starting at 7 p.m.