The LaFayette Ramblers advanced to the finals of the Cherokee County (Ala.) Invitational on Thursday after a hard-fought 54-47 victory over a solid Tuscaloosa County (Ala.) squad.
Dee Southern scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the Ramblers (11-1), while Alex Kelehear matched his output with 14 points of his own. DeCameron Porter finished with 11 points. Rylan Russell had six, followed by Andrew Pendergrass with five and Tyrese Marsh and Vyshonn Daniel with two each.
"I'm just so proud of my players," head coach Hank Peppers said. "Tonight was a big, gutsy win against a very big athletic (Class) 7A team. We have a couple young guys stepping up and embracing bigger roles and that is going to be great for our team."
The win was also Peppers' 100th career victory.
"This win means so much to me," the coach added. "I really love these boys that I coach and the guys I coach with. Over the past five years, I've been very blessed to coach many great players who have all contributed to the wins. I also want to thank Tommy Swanson because there is no way we would have gotten to this point without him."
The Lady Ramblers will also play for a championship on Friday after a 42-34 win over Cedar Bluff (Ala.).
Mykeria Johnson had 11 points and came up with three steals. Marquila Howell had 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals, while Megan Wilson had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Nicky Yancy finished with six points, seven rebounds and four steals. LaTyah Barber collected four points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, while Imani Cook had four points and four rebounds.
LaFayette (7-4) will take on Sand Rock (Ala.) for the title.