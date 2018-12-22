The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers both brought home trophies from the Cherokee County (Ala.) Invitational Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Ramblers trailed Sand Rock (Ala.) - last year's state runner-up - by 18 points at halftime, but battled back in the second half. However, LaFayette could get no closer than three points as they dropped a 53-48 decision in the girls' championship game.
Mykeria Johnson led the way with 13 points. Megan Wilson had seven points, while LaTyah Barber added six points, six rebounds and five assists. Imani Cook also finished with six points. Nicky Yancy picked up three points, followed by Ashton Stalling and Marquila Howell with two points each.
The Ramblers captured the boys' championship later in the night. Individual statistics were not provided as of press time, although senior guard Alex Kelehear did pass the 1,500 career-point mark in the victory.