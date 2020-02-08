It was a hard-fought, intense and, at times, a fairly physical battle. But in the end, the top-seeded LaFayette Ramblers would stave off a gritty performance by Heritage to pick up a 58-53 win in the semifinals of the Region 6-AAAA tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School on Friday night.
LaFayette, seeing its first action of the week, thanks to a bye into the semifinals as the regular season champions, led 24-16 at halftime. They would lead by as many as nine points in the third quarter and maintained a seven-point advantage for most of the period, but the Generals refused to let the Ramblers get too far away.
Heritage would begin to chip away at the lead late in the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Cade Kiniry just before the final horn sounded brought the Navy-and-Red to within three points of the lead, 37-34.
LaFayette would answer as the fourth quarter began. Decameron Porter threw down a vicious one-handed slam from the baseline and Junior Barber scored on two straight possessions before a steal led to a 3-point play by Aidan Hadaway that gave the Ramblers some breathing room, 48-38, as the clock ticked under four minutes to play.
LaFayette would continue to milk the clock over the next couple of possessions. Point guard Jaylon Ramsey showed off his handles before driving the lane and dishing it off to Asa Deal for an easy bucket that gave the Ramblers a seemingly comfortable 51-42 lead with just over 90 seconds left to play.
Ramsey would hit 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to help keep his team in the lead, but Heritage refused to go quietly. Caden Snyder would drain a trey from the corner with 46 seconds to go, chopping the deficit down to five, and the Generals would catch a break when the Ramblers missed inside in the paint with just over thirty seconds to play.
However, the Generals could not connect on a follow-up 3-pointer on either one of its next two possessions and Barber would drain two free throws with 12 seconds left to finally put things out of reach for the Orange-and-Black.
Ramsey finished with 20 big points, while Barber scored seven in the fourth quarter. All 11 of his points came in the second half. Porter and Hadaway scored nine points each, followed by Deal and Isaiah Southern with four and Isaiah Harris with one.
Cade Collins scored half of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter for Heritage. Kiniry finished with 11 points and Cooper Terry added seven. Snyder finished with five, while Kaden Swope, Mitchell Kennedy and Kobe McAlister all finished with two points apiece.
Heritage (12-15) will play in the boys' third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday back at Southeast Whitfield against Pickens, while LaFayette (21-2) will battle Northwest Whitfield for the championship at 8:30. The Bruins defeated the Dragons in Friday's other semifinal, 65-47.
It will mark the third time in the past four seasons that LaFayette and Northwest will battle for the boys' region title. The two teams split their last two 6-AAAA championship game meetings.
Gilmer girls 53, LaFayette 30
The Lady Ramblers ran up against top-seeded Gilmer earlier on Friday night and trailed by just five points, 17-12, at halftime.
However, the Lady Ramblers endured a cold-shooting second half to match a cold-shooting first half and the Lady Bobcats pulled away over the final two periods to advance to the finals.
LaFayette was led by LaTyah Barber with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mykeria Johnson had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Nicky Yancy had four points, a rebound and a steal, while Marquila Howell picked up two points, eight rebounds and a block.
The Lady Ramblers (15-10) will face Pickens in the girls' third-place game at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Southeast Whitfield. Gilmer and Northwest Whitfield will battle for the championship at 7. The Lady Bruins defeated the Dragonettes in their semifinal match up, 56-46.