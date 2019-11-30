The LaFayette Ramblers opened up as much as a 20-point lead in the second half on Saturday before coasting to a 68-56 victory in Trion.
Four players scored in double figures for the Ramblers. Asa Deal and Aidan Hadaway led the way with 17 points each. Decameron Porter finished with 16 points and Junior Barber picked up at 11 as LaFayette improved to 3-0 on the season.
In the girls' game, Mykeria Johnson had 22 points and eight rebounds, but it was not enough as the Lady Ramblers dropped a 47-44 decision to fall to 2-1 on the season.
LaTyah Barber had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Imani Cook had 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in addition to two points.
LaFayette will be back in action on Tuesday as both varsity teams head to Chickamauga for a doubleheader with Gordon Lee. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m.