The LaFayette Ramblers wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 6-AAAA tournament early next month with a 66-42 win at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday night.
Aidan Hadaway had 20 points for the Ramblers (18-2, 10-0). Junior Barber finished with 17 points. Aas Deal had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Decameron Porter finished with 11 points and 13 boards. Jalen Ramsey also dished out 12 assists.
LaFayette girls 69, Southeast Whitfield 57
Mykeria Johnson connected on five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points as the Lady Ramblers improved to 12-8 overall and 5-5 in region play. Johnson also recorded three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
LaTyah Barber had 17 points, eight steals and seven assists. Marquila Howell finished with eight points and five rebounds. Savanna Hall added five points and three boards. Heather Tucker scored three points and handed out three assists. Imani Cook scored three points and Nicky Yancy added two points to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals.
LaFayette will be back at home for its final regular-season home games of the year on Friday against Gilmer.