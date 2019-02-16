The LaFayette Ramblers finished the regular season with a sparkling 24-2 overall record - one of the best in all of Class 4A - but their playoff run would be a short one as they dropped a 48-43 first-round road decision at Region 7 runner-up Marist in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament on Friday night.
The War Eagles led 22-20 at halftime, but the Ramblers would rally to take a 36-34 lead into the final period. Marist was up 46-41 with time winding down when Alex Kelehear drew a foul. The senior went to the line and hit both free throws to pull LaFayette to within three points, but that would be as close as the Ramblers would get down the stretch.
Marist (19-9) would add two final free throws by Drew Beal with just over a second left on the clock to provide the final margin of victory. Cody Gaynes paced the War Eagles with 17 points.
Kelehear had 20 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter, as he was the only Rambler to score in the final period. Andrew Pendergrass added 11 points, followed by Dee Southern with four, DeCameron Porter and Rylan Russell with three each and Jaylon Ramsey with two.