The LaFayette Ramblers did not have long to stew about their first loss of season as they put Thursday's loss to Southeast behind them and traveled to Ellijay on Friday to take on a dangerous Gilmer Bobcat squad.
Alex Kelehear finished with 17 points and Tyrese Marsh added 10 as the Ramblers held off the gritty hosts, 57-49, in another Region 6-AAAA contest.
Rylan Russell scored nine points on three 3-pointers, while Dee Southern also had nine points. Andrew Pendergrass finished with six points, followed by DeCameron Porter with five and Jalen Ramsey with one for LaFayette (8-1, 4-1).
The Lady Ramblers dropped a 58-39 decision earlier in the night to fall to 5-4 overall and 1-4 in region play.
LaTyah Barber had 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals in a solid effort. Mykeria Johnson finished with eight points. Nicky Yancy had six points, followed by Ashlyn Jenkins with five. Megan Wilson chipped in with four points and six rebounds. Marquila Howell had three points and seven boards, while Imani Cook had two points.
LaFayette will head north to region and Walker County rival Ridgeland on Tuesday for a pair of games starting at 6 p.m.