Two longtime Walker County rivals put on a fantastic show for basketball fans in Chickamauga on Tuesday night and when the dust had finally settled, it was the LaFayette Lady Ramblers hanging on for a 51-49 victory over the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans.
LaFayette took a four-point lead after a low-scoring first quarter, but found itself trailing 22-21 at halftime. However, back-to-back 3-pointers from Heather Tucker in the third quarter helped the visitors open up a 38-29 lead going into the final eight minutes of the game.
Slowly but surely, Gordon Lee chipped away at the deficit. A 3-pointer by Sadie Gasaway and a short jumper from Gracie O'Neal was followed by a baseline jumper from Addison Sturdivant as the Navy-and-White pulled within two points of the lead with 2:50 remaining in the game.
A drive to the basket by Marquila Howell gave LaFayette some breathing room, 47-42, with 1:35 to play. However, two Emma McGraw free throws cut the gap back to three points and, following a LaFayette turnover, Gasaway drilled another 3-pointer from the corner to tie the game with 53 seconds remaining.
The Lady Trojans would then come up with a steal on the defensive end, but they were whistled for an offensive foul shortly thereafter and, on LaFayette's ensuing possession, LaTyah Barber dropped in a pass to Howell in the lane and the senior layed it in to put the Lady Ramblers back up by two points with 31 seconds to go.
Imani Cook nearly stole the ball for LaFayette on Gordon Lee's next possession, but after a quick scramble, the ball ended up in the hands of O'Neal, who scored in the paint to tie the game at 49 with 14.2 seconds to play.
LaFayette would look inside to Howell on their return trip down the floor, but the ball would be knocked free. However, the ball took a fortunate bounce right into the hands of Tucker on the baseline, who drew a foul while putting up a shot. She would connect on both free throws to put the Lady Ramblers back up by two with just 6.4 seconds left.
Gordon Lee would get one final shot attempt off just before the buzzer, but it was off the mark as LaFayette escaped with the win.
Barber led all scorers with 16 points. Howell finished with 13, followed by Tucker with 12 and Nicky Yancy with 10 to round out the scoring for LaFayette (3-1).
McGraw hit three 3-pointers on the night and finished with a team-high 15 points. Gasaway ended her night with 10 points. Sturdivant and Ashlyn Schmidt had eight points each, followed by O'Neal with seven and Emma Phillips with one as Gordon Lee fell to 0-5 on the season.
LaFayette boys 61, Gordon Lee 37
In the nightcap, the Ramblers led by as many as 11 points early in the first quarter before Gordon Lee pulled to within six points of the lead, 31-25, at intermission.
But LaFayette would crank up the defensive pressure in the second half. They held the Trojans to just eight points in the third quarter as a 3-ball by Junior Barber with 2:27 to play in the third quarter would push the Ramblers' lead back to double digits for the first time since midway through the first period.
It would be more of the same in the fourth as LaFayette opened the final stanza on a 16-3 run before subbing out its starters with just over a minute to play.
It was a big night for Aidan Hadaway as he scored a career-high 28 points for the Ramblers, who remain undefeated at 4-0 on the season. Decameron Porter had 18 points and Barber finished with nine in the win.
Gordon Lee (2-3) got 12 points each from Robert Napier and Weston Beagles, while Napier's points came on four 3-pointers.
LaFayette will be back at home on Friday to open Region 6-AAAA play against Heritage, while Gordon Lee will travel all the way to Bowdon to begin their Region 6-A North slate that same night.