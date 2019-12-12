Lily Green had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles improved to 6-1 on the season with a 49-38 home win over Unity Christian School on Thursday night.
Grayson Broadrick had 10 points and three blocked shots in the victory. Lexie Asher and Raleigh Suits both finished with eight points, well Anslee Tucker recorded five of Oakwood's 17 steals on the night.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
The Lady Eagles will play Friday night at Shiloh Hills and both Oakwood teams will be at home on Saturday afternoon against Walker County neighbor Ridgeland.