The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles raced to another big win on Tuesday as they tamed the Lady Lions of Shenandoah Baptist, 48-10, in Chickamauga.
Mary Ownby led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points. Lexie Asher had eight points and six rebounds, while Raleigh Suits and Anslee Tucker also picked up eight points. Avery Green added six points, followed by McKenley Baggett with four, Callie Ray with two and Lily Green with two.
OCA is now 5-1 on the season.
In the nightcap, the Eagles saw the Lions pull away with free throws at the end in a 55-46 win.
The game was tied at 12 after one quarter and Shenandoah would forge a 29-26 lead at halftime. The Lions' lead would be a single basket, 38-36, going into the fourth.
Tyler Epperson had 12 points, followed by Garrison Baggett with nine and Caleb Epperson with eight. Andrew Phillips and Jacob Wellwood had five each. Woody Hass added three with Chase Lanham and Phillip Davis picking up two points apiece.
The Eagles (2-5) will travel to face Mountain View Christian on Thursday and both teams will be in action on Tuesday, Dec. 11 as OCA make a return trip to Shenandoah.