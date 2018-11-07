A balanced scoring effort got the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats in the win column for the first time in the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday night as they defeated the Dalton State College club team, 73-55, at the Rossville Athletic Center.
Georgia Northwestern jumped out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by freshman Abby Dalton, who ended the night with a game-high 21 points to go with two rebounds and five steals.
The Lady Bobcats would take an 18-7 after the first period and go into halftime still holding an 11-point advantage, 32-21, before slowly pulling away in the second half.
Freshman Jerriale Jackson worked for 13 points, seven boards and a pair of steals. Freshman Connor Sullivan scored 11 points and added five rebounds and four steals, while three other players - freshman Gracen Hobbs and sophomores Mia Clark and Tori Harvey - added nine points apiece.
Hobbs also collected five rebounds and two steals. Clark had three assists and Harvey finished with 11 boards and six steals to go with two assists. Katelyn O'Toole rounded out the scoring with one point, while also picking up five rebounds.
Georgia Northwestern (1-1) will head to Knoxville, Tenn. this weekend for the Johnson University Classic. They will take on the host school on Friday night before facing Bob Jones (Ala.) University on Saturday.
The Lady Bobcats will be back at home on Nov. 16 to battle Judson (Ala.) College at 5:30 p.m.