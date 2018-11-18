The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats held Judson (Ala.) College to just 26 percent shooting on Friday night. However, they only shot 17 percent themselves as they fell, 56-31, in a match-up at the Rossville Athletic Center.
Jerriale Jackson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Bobcats. Abby Dalton had nine points and three assists. Gracen Hobbs finished with eight points and five rebounds. Mia Clark had two points and six boards, while Kaitlyn O'Toole had two points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
TeEricka Davis had 11 to pace Judson.
Georgia Northwestern (1-4) will be back at home on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. game against Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg out of Kentucky. It will be another Food Drive game for the Lady Bobcats. Free admission will be given to spectators who bring in a canned or non-perishable food item.
The Bobcats men's team will follow up at 7 p.m. with a game against the Tennessee Wesleyan University JV team.