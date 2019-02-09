On a day in which the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats honored and celebrated the lives of those touched by breast cancer, the home team was also able to celebrate a victory of its own.
Playing in their annual Pink Game at the Rossville Athletic Center, the Lady Bobcats got the game-winning bucket by freshman Gracen Hobbs with 3.7 seconds left to score a 55-54 victory over the Royals of Johnson University (Tenn.).
Georgia Northwestern (8-12) led 30-22 at halftime behind 12 points from Tori Harvey. However, the Royals would fight back in the second half to tie the game and eventually take a 52-51 lead on a basket by Lori St. John with 1:01 left to play.
Harvey looked to answer by driving the lane, only to miss her shot. However, the sophomore was fouled after an offensive rebound and made both free throws to retake the lead for her team with 32 seconds remaining.
Hallie Hatcher would draw a blocking foul on the Lady Bobcats just five seconds later and made both free throws to put the Royals back in front by one, giving the Lady Bobcats one final possession with the shot clock turned off.
Georgia Northwestern took the clock down to 10 seconds before Hobbs penetrated the lane with a runner. Her shot careened off the iron, but the former LFO Lady Warrior hustled to get her own rebound and connected on a short baseline jumper to put her team back in front by a point.
Harvey would get a steal near midcourt, but lost the ball out of bounds, giving Johnson one final chance with 1.9 seconds to play. Hatcher would get decent look at a game-winning 3-pointer, but tight defense by Hobbs would result in a shot that completely missed its mark.
Harvey had a big game with 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocked shots. Hobbs picked up 14 points and six rebounds, followed by Abby Dalton with 13 points.
Mia Clark finished with seven points and four assists, while two points each by Jerrian Jackson and Katelyn O'Toole rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bobcats.
The Georgia Northwestern women will play its regular season finale on Feb. 19 at the R.A.C. against the Dalton State College club team at 6 p.m.
Emory-Oxford men 88, Georgia Northwestern 62
Down by four points at halftime, the Bobcats couldn't keep up with the visiting Eagles, who gradually stretched their lead out in the second half.
J.J. Halaby had 27 points for Emory-Oxford, while Ryan Kwong had 22 points, including six 3-pointers. The Eagles hit on 13-of- 28 shots from behind the arc during the game.
Cole McKeehan connected on 5-of-9 threes for the Bobcats (5-14) and had a team-high 21 points against their former region rivals. Jeremy Wilson had 11 points. Jayce Harris finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. J.T. Langford had nine points and Mark Chester finished with eight, while Jarret Gill picked up eight rebounds, but was held to three points by second-half foul trouble.
Georgia Northwestern went 10-of-32 from long range, but made just 3-of-15 in the second half.
The Bobcats will be back in action this Tuesday night (Jan. 12) at the R.A.C. against Georgia Gwinnett College. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.