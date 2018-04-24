BASKETBALL: Lady Bobcats grab LFO defensive stopper

The last time the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats basketball team dipped into nearby Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, they found a starter and a low post presence in Madison Lewis.
They are hoping for similar success from their latest LFO recruit.
Head coach David Stephenson recently returned to Battlefield Parkway to get a signature from Lady Warriors' senior guard and defensive specialist Kay Kay Berotte.
Berotte was a part of a senior-heavy LFO girls' squad that won the Region 6-AAA North title this past season and advanced to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in five seasons (2012-2013).
"It's a great opportunity," Berotte explained. "I love being able to learn new things on the basketball court and to have the opportunity to get close to my teammates. I play really good defense and anything else I know I can learn."
Stephenson said he planned to take advantage of Berotte's skills and hustle on the defensive end.
"Kay Kay is somebody who I think we can take her defense apart and help get her some buckets," he said. "With her and some other players, I'd like to do more pressing (on defense) this next year. We're trying to get athletic players who know the game of basketball to complement the four or five (players) that we'll have coming back.
"This is another good pickup for us from LFO, like Madison was, so we're looking for some good things out of her. If we can get some offensive production from her, that will be gravy on the biscuit, but she's a solid defender and that's what we're looking for out of her the most."
LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins called Berotte a "very dedicated and very persistent player."
"She didn't play a lot in middle school, but she came (to the high school), and she was able to work her way to a point where she was a really good defender for us," he said. "Offensively, she still developing, but I think when she goes to Georgia Northwestern, you're going to see her offensive game come out.
"She was more of a defensive player for us because we had so many wing players, but I think she'll be able to display more of her offensive skills in the next couple of years."
The Lady Bobcats are coming off their first winning season since the program moved its base from Rome to Rossville. They were ranked as high as sixth, nationally, in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association's (USCAA) Division II poll.
Berotte plans to major in Accounting.