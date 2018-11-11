The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats fell to 1-3 on the season after losing both games at the Johnson University Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee over the weekend.
On Friday, the Lady Bobcats fell to the host team, 67-53. Georgia Northwestern fell behind 16-7 after one quarter and trailed 38-21 at halftime. They held the Lady Royals to 35 percent shooting from the floor, but only managed just 32 percent on their own.
Lori St. John had 26 points for Johnson.
Tori Harvey led Georgia Northwestern with 17 points, while she also pulled down seven rebounds. Jerriale Jackson had nine points and eight boards, while Gracen Hobbs had seven points and blocked two shots.
Abby Dalton and Connor Sullivan also had seven points apiece in the loss, while Mia Clark, Hannah Carr and Destiny Willbanks had two points each.
On Saturday, they faced Bob Jones University out of Alabama and trailed by just 10 points, 38-28, at halftime. However, they would be outscored 44-22 in the second half and dropped an 82-50 decision.
Three-point shooting was one of the differences in the game. Bob Jones was 7-of-22 from behind the arc, while the Lady Bobcats connected on just 1-of-9 attempts.
Harvey had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Jackson finished with 11 points and four rebounds, while Dalton had 10 points to go with three steals.
Hobbs picked up nine points, followed by Carr, Sullivan and Willbanks with two points each. Katelyn O'Toole rounded out the scoring with one point.
Georgia Northwestern will be back at home at the Rossville Athletic Center on Friday as they take on Judson College from Alabama. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.