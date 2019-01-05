No team has ever traveled farther to play a Georgia Northwestern basketball squad than Massasoit Community College did on Saturday night.
The Warriors, who left their home in Brockton, Massachusetts at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, disembarked their plane, arrived at Rossville Athletic Center later in the day and promptly handed the Lady Bobcats a 58-37 defeat.
It was the first on-court action for Georgia Northwestern since Dec. 10.
Massasoit, who came into the contest undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the most recent National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll, jumped out to a 25-10 lead after the first quarter and took a 34-15 lead into the locker room, thanks in part to Daja Polk, who scored 20 points in the opening period.
Jet lag, holiday rust and general fatigue seemed to take their toll on both teams in the second half, but the visiting Warriors (13-0) were able to keep the Lady Bobcats at arm's-length the rest of the way.
Polk finished with 24 points. Nina Robinson had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Shania Osborne dropped in nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory.
Gracen Hobbs hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 12 points for Georgia Northwestern (4-8). Abby Dalton finished with eight points, followed by Katelyn O'Toole who had six points and added nine rebounds.
Tori Harvey was held to just three points, while Mia Clark, Hannah Carr, Jerriale Jackson and Destiny Willbanks all had two points apiece. Jackson finished with a team-best 11 rebounds.
Both Georgia Northwestern teams will be in action again this Tuesday when Barber-Scotia College from North Carolina makes the trip to Rossville. The women's game will begin the night at 5 p.m.