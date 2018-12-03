Four schools from four different states will converge on the Rossville Athletic Center (301 Williams Street) this weekend for the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcat Holiday Bash basketball tournament.
The action will tip off at 3 p.m. on Friday as the host Lady Bobcats will square off with the Ambassadors of Oakwood University (Huntsville, Ala.). The second game will start at 8 p.m. as Trinity Baptist College (Jacksonville, Fla.) will take on Southeastern Baptist College (Laurel, Miss.).
Saturday’s games will see the third-place game begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the championship game at 7:30.
Those two games will be preceded by a men’s game between Georgia Northwestern and Southeastern Baptist at 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, while kids 12 and under are free.
Georgia Northwestern's athletic department will also be participating in its annual Toy Drive during the tournament. Free admission will be given for any spectators who bring a new, unwrapped toy to the games. The annual Toy Drive will help provide a better Christmas for area kids.