BASKETBALL: Jerrian Jackson set to play hoops in North Carolina

They say good things come to those who wait.
Jerrian Jackson can fully attest to that.
The LFO graduate (Class of 2018) thought her playing days might be over and was preparing for college life without athletics. However, that won’t be the case as the ex-Lady Warrior recently received - and subsequently accepted - a late offer to attend and play basketball for Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“I love this opportunity that I’m getting,” Jackson said. “I never thought I would get this far as a basketball player. I thought I was just going to go to college and be done with sports, so I’m really glad to get this opportunity. It’s just a great blessing to me. I’m just thankful for all my coaches and all my family for really pushing me the farthest.”
Jackson said she got an initial text from the PIU coach, who had seen her athletic talents online through Hudl. More conversations followed and, ultimately, the chance came to play college ball.
“After she contacted me, we started texting back and forth,” Jackson said. “I’ve gotten to know her better and she’s gotten to know me better and I finally made the decision to go up there and play. I haven’t been there for visit yet and I’m a little nervous about going because I’ll be by myself. It’s going to be a different experience.”
PIU, originally called Piedmont Bible Institute, is a private Bible college and graduate school with an enrollment of less than 500 students. It is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). The Bruins and Lady Bruins also participate in baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball.
“She played a vital role for us this past season,” LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins said. “She and (twin sister) Jerriale were really big on the defensive end of the floor for us, but I think Jerrian is a good scorer. We didn’t need her to score as much this past season, but she can score the basketball and take it strong to the basket. At the next level, she’s going to be someone who can defend multiple positions, but also score from the wing so that’s pretty exciting. “
“I think I’m going to bring a lot of effort and a lot of focus (to PIU),” Jackson added. “I think I’ll be a great defensive player for them and just be able to help out the team.”
Jackson becomes the sixth Lady Warrior basketball player from the Class of 2018 to sign on with a college team. Jerriale Jackson is also in that group as she signed locally with Georgia Northwestern.
“It’s exciting,” Watkins added. “Like I’ve said in the past, the reason I coach is to help kids to achieve their dream of going to the next level. If they show interest in that, I try and find a place for them. We try to prepare them and a lot of them go on to have a lot of success.”
Jackson plans to study nursing and would like to one day become a Pediatric Intensive Care nurse.