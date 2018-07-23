BASKETBALL: Jacob Dyer pledges to Berry

Recent Gordon Lee (Class of 2018) graduate Jacob Dyer committed this past week to play college basketball for Berry College in Rome.
As a senior, the 6-foot-7 Trojans’ big man showed guard-like skills and range, averaging 8.7 points, eight rebounds and over two blocks a night to earn second team status in 6-A North.
“Jacob was recruited by several schools all over the Southeast, but I think Berry is going to be a great fit for him,” Gordon Lee head coach Matt Smith said. “It’s in close proximity to home, they have a new coach and it’s a great academic school.
“He’s a highly-skilled 6-7 kid that can shoot, rebound and defend down low. He’s also a very cerebral player. He’s very smart on the floor and he can see things before a lot of other players can. I expect him to do well down there and I’m glad he’s going to be close to home so I can go and catch some games.”
Mitch Cole was recently hired as the Vikings’ new head coach. Cole is a former head coach at Birmingham Southern and was most recently an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he spent the past two seasons.
He spent the five seasons before that on the staff at Texas A&M.
Berry went 11-18 last season, but won three games to capture the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) tournament title, beating Hendrix in the championship game, 88-78. They fell to Emory in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament.