The temperatures outside of the Ridgeland gymnasium on Tuesday night were frigid, but inside, nothing was hotter than the second-half shooting of the Northwest Whitfield Bruins.
The Bruins, who held a slim 41-36 advantage over upset-minded Ridgeland at halftime, erupted for 65 points in the second half to turn a close game into a 106-64 runaway.
The Panthers (0-3, 0-1) jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead and led 27-19 in the second quarter, only to see Northwest start to find their range late in the half.
Ridgeland attempted to hang around in the early stages of the third quarter as they narrowed the Bruins' lead down to 50-44. However, that's when Northwest turned on the afterburners as they ended the quarter on a 23-4 run.
It was more of the same in the final period as the Bruins racked up 33 points, despite emptying the benches midway through the period.
Fred Norman, Jr. had 17 points to lead Ridgeland, followed by Riley Harrison with 10. Khris Walker and Kobe Lewis had eight points apiece, while Ethan Moyer finished with six.
Cedric Shropshire and Zach Harrison both finished with five points. Jordan McLin had three points and K'yan Clark added two in the loss.
In the first game of the evening, the powerhouse Lady Bruins took a 27-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in an 80-33 victory.
Fran King led Ridgeland (0-3, 0-1) with seven points. D'Erika Ervin and Asia Silmon had six each, while Kyla Hamby and Kiera Foster added four each. Cordasia Watkins finished with three, Ciera Foster had two and Makenzie Howard added one point to complete the scoring.
Ridgeland will continue the region schedule with a trip to Pickens on Friday.